Apple working on branded over-the-ear headphones, likely to launch in 2018: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is apparently working on a pair of high-end over-the-ear headphones. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly wrote that Apple will launch high-end over-the-ear headphones. The note suggests the headphones will launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2018, but the shipping could begin in 2019.

Kuo said the headphones will be made available under Apple’s brand and won’t be a part of Beats. For those who’re not aware, Beats is the same company which was acquired by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. The analyst believes that the upcoming over-the-ear headphones will offer superior audio quality and are likely to be more expensive than the existing Apple AirPods. The new headphones will probably be wireless in nature, like the AirPods.

In other news, Bloomberg claims the next-generation Apple AirPods could arrive “as soon as this year” with built-in “Hey Siri” feature and an upgraded wireless chipset. The company is planning to make the AirPods 2 splashproof and water resistant, similar to the iPhones. The original Apple AirPods weren’t branded as water resistant.

Previously Ming-Chi Kuo had reported that Apple could launch the AirPods 2 in the second-half of 2018. Kuo also said that the new AirPods will continue to be assembled by Taiwanese manufacturer Inventec. The analyst estimates that Apple shipped between 13 million and 14 million AirPods in 2017. This year, Apple is expected to ship the AirPods between 26 million and 28 million units. AirPods are available in the market for Rs 11,999 in India.

