Apple Watch support for Google Maps, Amazon, eBay apps dropped without notice

It looks like a lot of developers and major internet companies have started to drop support for the Apple Watch. Apple Insider reports that Google Maps, Amazon, and eBay have pulled their Apple Watch apps from the App store. In fact the apps have been absent from the Apple Watch for quite sometime.

Although none of the companies have explained their reasoning for pulling the support, it can be assumed that Apple Watch apps are not being used as often as it was initially projected. While Amazon and eBay apps are piratically unusable on the Apple Watch, the removable of Google Maps is a bit shocking.

The latter app was useful on the wrist, as it used to show directions, and even got the ability to compare ETAs from walking, driving, biking and mass transit directions. Target, a popular US-based retailer, has also removed Apple Watch support from its mobile app, but Apple Watch functionality remains available via the separate Cartwheel by Target app.

Apple launched its first smartwatch two year ago, however, the software version at that time was limited and apps were merely extensions of their phone apps. When Apple released watchOS 3 last year, a lot of developers had shown interest in making standalone apps for the Apple Watch.

Unfortunately, not every single iOS app work on the small screen, which could be the reason why some high profile developers have started to drop support for the Apple Watch. Plus, the success of the Apple Watch has always been questionable. Since Apple doesn’t break out Apple Watch figures individually, there’s no telling how many units have been sold.

