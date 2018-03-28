Apple Watch Series 4 will have 15% bigger display than Watch Series 3: Kuo

Tipster Benjamin Geskin took to Twitter to post mock-ups of Apple Watch Series 4 (with 15 per cent larger display) along side Watch Series 3. (Source: Benjamin Geskin/Twitter) Tipster Benjamin Geskin took to Twitter to post mock-ups of Apple Watch Series 4 (with 15 per cent larger display) along side Watch Series 3. (Source: Benjamin Geskin/Twitter)

Apple Watch Series 4 will feature 15 per cent larger display when compared to Watch Series 3, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5 Mac). Typically, Apple Watch models come in either 38 mm or 42 mm screen sizes. The analyst does not reveal whether the company will increase the overall size of the chassis or make the bezels thinner to accommodate a larger screen size. Apple Watch Series 4 will also come with new sensors in addition to heart rate sensor, enhanced health monitoring as well as longer battery life.

Kuo predicts that close to 22-24 million Apple Watch units will be sold in 2018, which is an increase of about 30 per cent year-over-year. “The analyst believes a combination of a ‘more trendy from factor design’, the addition of new sensors beyond heart rate monitoring, and lowering of prices of older models will drive Apple Watch sales to new records,” reads 9to5 Mac report.

Separately, tipster Benjamin Geskin took to Twitter to post mock-ups of Apple Watch Series 4 (with 15 per cent larger display) along side Watch Series 3. “KGI: NEW Apple Watch models coming later this fall with new design, ~15% bigger display, enhanced health monitoring and longer battery life,” Geskin wrote on Twitter.

Apple Watch Series 3 is rumoured to launch alongside the three new iPhone models for 2018 at an event in September. The three new phones could be the iPhone X (2018), iPhone X Plus and a new budget variant of the iPhone X. If reports are to be believed, iPhone X (2018) could be the largest iPhone ever with a screen size of 6.5-inch. While iPhone (2018) and iPhone X Plus will have OLED displays, the budget iPhone X option will come with a LCD screen.

Apple iPhone models of 2018 might not sport a drastic design change, but the devices will come with some new features. Reports also suggest Apple might stop producing the current iPhone X, which will see an end of cycle by summer 2018. The new iPhone models will likely be powered by Apple’s new A12 chip, compared to the A11 Bionic chip on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

