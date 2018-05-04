Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular now open for pre-orders in India: Here are the prices

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular: Price in India starts at Rs 39,120 for the variant with GPS with Cellular. Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular: Price in India starts at Rs 39,120 for the variant with GPS with Cellular.

Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular support is now open for pre-orders on the Jio.com website. The Jio website also lists the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and Cellular support, though the Apple India website does not have the prices yet. The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support will also be up for pre-orders on the Airtel India website.

In terms of pricing, Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular connectivity starts at Rs 39,080 for the 38mm size version. The one with a Silver Aluminium Case and Seashell Short Loop will cost Rs 39,120 in the 38mm size. The bigger 42mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 will cost Rs 41,120. The one with Seashell Short loop will cost Rs 41,160, according to the prices mentioned on the Reliance Jio website. While pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular have opened from today, the watch will go on sale on May 11.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular is priced higher than the regular GPS only variant. The 38mm variant starts at Rs 32,380 while the Nike+ variant costs Rs 32,470. The 42mm size version starts at

Rs 34,410 in the same series. If one were to compare the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular price in India with the one in the US, it is considerably higher. In the US, the Watch is priced at $399 which comes to Rs 26,000 plus.

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio will support Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular (LTE). The Watch relies on an e-SIM and frees the user from relying on the iPhone to check incoming notifications, make calls, etc on the Watch. Airtel customers can register for the new Apple Watch Series 3 from May 4 on the company’s official website. The company says cellular services on the Apple Watch will be free for all those who are on the Airtel postpaid plan or on Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan. The e-SIM will be used with existing Airtel number of the user.

Reliance Jio is extending the e-SIM option to its prepaid and postpaid customers. There will no extra charge for using the e-SIM services on the Apple Watch Series 3 and the number will remain the same. Uers will be able to answer the incoming call on either the iPhone or Apple Watch 3 (GPS+Cellular) with the Jio network.

For Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular, users will need to be on iPhone 6 or higher with iOS 11.3 or later installed on their iPhones. Users will have to update carrier settings when switching to the Apple Watch Series 3 on their phones. Reliance Jio will take pre-bookings from its website, Reliance Digital Stores, and Jio Stores.

