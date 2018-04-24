Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular coming to India: Here’s how it will work on Airtel, Reliance Jio. Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular coming to India: Here’s how it will work on Airtel, Reliance Jio.

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced that the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular (LTE) support is coming to India. Apple has not yet confirmed the official price of the Series 3 watch in India, though it starts at $399 in the US, which comes to around Rs 26,000 Plus. However, we do know that the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE will be available for pre-booking from May 4 and will go on sale from May 11. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel will accept pre-bookings for the new LTE enabled watch. So how will the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular work with these two networks? Here are details that both players have revealed.

Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular on Airtel Network: Here are the details

In a statement, Airtel confirmed that customers will be able to pre-register for the new Apple Watch Series 3 from May 4 on the company’s official website, which is http://www.airtel.in. The sale will start from May 11. Airtel says the cellular services on the watch will be free for all those who are on the Airtel postpaid plan or on an Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan. With a Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3, users will be able to take calls on the watch itself without requiring the device to be tethered to the iPhone at all times. So even if the iPhone is not close-by or the watch is not on WiFi, cellular connectivity can be assured via the new variant.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will have an electronic SIM or e-SIM which will be used with customer’s existing Airtel number. According to the company, the following iPhones will be compatible with the Watch Series 3: iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. However, the iPhone will need to be on iOS version 11.3 or above for the Cellular connectivity to work.

Airtel has also given details on how users will be able to activate the Cellular connectivity on their new Apple Watch. First users will have to update to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings. This will work only if the user has a Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE and not the regular GPS only variant.

Apple Watch Series 3 on Cellular with Reliance Jio: Here’s how it will work

Reliance Jio will also support Apple Watch Series 3 on LTE and any Jio number will work this. The company is extending the e-SIM option to its prepaid and postpaid customers. Jio has also listed out the requirements for getting the service to work on the Apple Watch Series 3 and these are the same as the ones given by Airtel. Users will need to be on iPhone 6 or higher, running iOS 11.3 or later in order for the feature to work.

Jio says users will be able to answer the incoming call on either the iPhone or Apple Watch 3 (GPS+Cellular) as both the devices will show the incoming call at the same time. However, this will not work during International Roaming. So Apple Watch Cellular will not be able to take calls for the user on its own when they are travelling abroad. But if the Apple Watch 3 (GPS+Cellular) is connected to the iPhone via bluetooth, and the user had previously activated international roaming on their Jio number, it will work.

When a user calls from the Apple Watch, the other person will see the Jio mobile number reflected on their device. Jio says the number used on the iPhone and the Apple Watch Series 3 will be the same. Reliance Jio will take pre-bookings from its website, Reliance Digital Stores, Jio Stores for the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular.

