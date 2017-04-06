Apple Watch Series 3 to launch in the second-half of 2017: Report

Users can expect two major improvements in the next-generation Apple Watch – battery life and performance. Users can expect two major improvements in the next-generation Apple Watch – battery life and performance.

Apple is planning to release a third-generation Apple Watch later this year, according to a new report. Apparently, the iPhone 7 maker is working with suppliers to release the upcoming smartwatch in the second-half of the year, claims Taiwan’s DigiTimes. The report states that the wearable will continue to be manufactured Quanta Computer, but Compal Electronics will be given some production orders for the second-generation smartwatch.

This isn’t the first time a release date of Apple Watch 3 has been tipped. Back in January, China’s Economic Daily News reported that Apple was eyeing the third quarter for the release of the smartwatch. Then in February, DigiTimes reported that Apple may plan to move away from a touch-on-lens display to a glass-film touch system. Evidently, Taiwan’s General Interfact Solution and Hong Kong’s Biel Crystal Manufactory were both said to be running for a supply deal.

And just a month back, analyst Christopher Rolland indicated that Apple was working on adding a SIM card and a more advanced processor inside the watch. However, he added that Apple was still having issues with it, such as battery life and the form factor that would be required in order to carry a SIM card.

Apple Watch is perhaps the best-selling smartwatch ever released. Which is why Apple is keen to launch a third-generation smartwatch later this year. While the second-generation Apple Watch came with a number of improvements, adding a waterproof design, brighter display, and built-in GPS. The third-generation Apple Watch is expected to be much improved over the Apple Watch Series 2.

Many are hoping that the Apple Watch Series 3 will bring a major redesign, however if reports are to be believed, the overall design will remain the same. Meanwhile, users can expect two major improvements in the next-generation Apple Watch – battery life and performance.

