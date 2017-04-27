Apple Watch Series 3 to come with new display technology: Report

We’re months away from the launch of the next Apple Watch, and the rumour mill is going into overdrive. According to a report from Business Korea, Apple Watch Series 3 will have a micro-LED display rather than an OLED screen as its predecessors.
The report claims Apple could start manufacturing a new display technology called micro-LED. For those who’re familiar, micro-LED uses microscale LEDs to deliver a better image quality and doesn’t cause too much of a battery drain. The micro-LED technology could be used to replace OLED screens that would come in the next-generation Apple Watch and iPhone models. It’s being said that Apple has been working with LuxVue for the past two years on producing its own micro-LED tech, the company it acquired in 2014.
Micro-LED displays should be seen as an alternative to OLED screens. The big news is that if Apple fully embrace micro-LED screens, both Samsung and LG would lose around $1 billion a year. Developing its own display technology tech would allow the Apple to become less dependent on Samsung and LG.
Business Korea reports that Apple will actually begin mass production of micro-LED for the next-generation Apple Watch in Taiwan at the end of the year. The company would replace the OLED displays used in the first and second-generation models, with micro-LED displays. As a result, LG – the exclusive provider of OLED screens for the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2- is expected to take a hit over $200 million.
First Published on: April 27, 2017 6:57 pm