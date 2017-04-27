Apple Watch Series 3 to come with new display technology: Report

Apple Watch Series 3 will have a micro-LED display rather than an OLED screen as its predecessors. Apple Watch Series 3 will have a micro-LED display rather than an OLED screen as its predecessors.

We’re months away from the launch of the next Apple Watch, and the rumour mill is going into overdrive. According to a report from Business Korea, Apple Watch Series 3 will have a micro-LED display rather than an OLED screen as its predecessors.

The report claims Apple could start manufacturing a new display technology called micro-LED. For those who’re familiar, micro-LED uses microscale LEDs to deliver a better image quality and doesn’t cause too much of a battery drain. The micro-LED technology could be used to replace OLED screens that would come in the next-generation Apple Watch and iPhone models. It’s being said that Apple has been working with LuxVue for the past two years on producing its own micro-LED tech, the company it acquired in 2014.

Micro-LED displays should be seen as an alternative to OLED screens. The big news is that if Apple fully embrace micro-LED screens, both Samsung and LG would lose around $1 billion a year. Developing its own display technology tech would allow the Apple to become less dependent on Samsung and LG.

Business Korea reports that Apple will actually begin mass production of micro-LED for the next-generation Apple Watch in Taiwan at the end of the year. The company would replace the OLED displays used in the first and second-generation models, with micro-LED displays. As a result, LG – the exclusive provider of OLED screens for the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2- is expected to take a hit over $200 million.

