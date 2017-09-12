Apple Watch Series 3 announced: Top features, price, availability, and more

Apple Watch Series 3 has a new duo-core processor, which is said to be 70 per cent more efficeint. First time on Apple Watch, Siri can talk. Apple Watch Series 3 has a new duo-core processor, which is said to be 70 per cent more efficeint. First time on Apple Watch, Siri can talk.

Apple Watch Series 3 has been unveiled by the Cupertino-technology giant at an event in California. The highlight of Apple’s next-generation smartwatch is it comes with support for LTE or cellular connectivity built-in, allowing users to make calls, send messages independent of an iPhone. Apple has integrated an electronic SIM in Watch Series 3, which is fraction of a size of regular nano SIM. Intrestingly, Apple Watch Series 3 case is the same size as that of Series 2.

Apple Watch Series 3 is swimproof, and it runs watchOS 4. People can use Maps for directions, which automatically turns on location when away from iPhone. It also works with third-party apps like WeChat. With Apple Watch Series 3, people can stream 40 million songs via Apple Music on their wrist. Users can ask Siri to play music as well.

Apple Watch Series 3 has a new duo-core processor, which is said to be 70 per cent more efficeint. First time on Apple Watch, Siri can talk. Apple has added W2 wireless chip as well. The company is releasing apps for developers for skiing and snow boarding.

Apple has made enhancements to heart rate sensor as well, which now shows data right on the watch face. New measurements like resting heart rate and recovery heart rate has been added in the app. There’s a new feature where the Watch Series 3 will notify users when it detects elevated heart rate when they don’t appear to be active. Apple also announced Apple Heart Study, and its first phase will be available later this year on App Store.

Apple Watch Series 3 will be available in new gold aluminium finish, silver and space grey colour options. New colour variants for Nike+ watch has also been announced. Ceramic edition Appl Watch Series 3 now comes in a new grey finish. Orders for Apple Watch Series 3 begin September 15 and it will be available starting September 22.

