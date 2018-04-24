Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE is coming to India with Reliance Jio, Airtel: Everything to know

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will come to India with Reliance Jio partnership. (File photo AP) Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will come to India with Reliance Jio partnership. (File photo AP)

When Apple Watch Series 3 was introduced it had a cellular version with LTE support, which would free the watch from the iPhone. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 in Cellular was not introduced in India given that there was no operator support. Now all that is set to change as Airtel and Reliance Jio are going to offer the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular connectivity in India.

Airtel will sell Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) on its website with pre-registrations starting May 4, and availability on May 11. 2018. Customers can pre-register on Airtel website, though the company has not specified any plan details as such for Apple Watch Series 3.

Coming to Reliance Jio, users will be able to use their existing Jio phone number on the iPhone and the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular as well. Jio is calling the service “Jio Everywhere Connect”, and Apple Watch Series 3 users will cellular connectivity will no longer need to carry an iPhone, while making calls, using the internet, accessing apps on the smartwatch. Jio says it will offer cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch Series 3 to iPhone users at no extra cost and the same number will be valid on both devices.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will be available for pre-order beginning May 4, 2018 from Jio’s website, Reliance Digital and Jio Store as well. The product will be available in stores starting 11 May, 2018. Those who pre-book the watch will get the option to get a priority home delivery, where the watch and the Jio service (including Mobile Number Portability) will be home delivered. The company will go a home setup for the Jio customers who pre-book.

Jio has also said it will not charge anything extra for this service. The plan on the iPhone will work on the Apple Watch as well. Interestingly this benefit will be applicable for both its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Apple Series 3 in 38mm for non-cellular starts at Rs 32,380, while the Watch Series 3 GPS in 42 mm size starts at Rs 34,410 in India. Apple has not yet announced a price for the LTE version of the Watch 3 in India. In the US, the LTE variant starts at a price of $399, which comes to around Rs 26,000 plus, though it will cost more when it eventually goes on sale in India.

