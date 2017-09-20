Apple Watch Series 3 first impressions: Three new features that keep up with the times

Apple Watch Series 3 first impressions: Here are the three new things than excited us the most with Apple Watch Series 3. Apple Watch Series 3 first impressions: Here are the three new things than excited us the most with Apple Watch Series 3.

I have been a diabetic for close to a decade. That is why it made sense for me to become an early adopter of wearables, starting out with the first Pebble about four years back. Since then I have tried all kinds of smart bands, watches and fitness trackers. They have all done their bit by helping me keep tab on the steps I take and the calories I burn every day. But if there is one device I credit with having helped me bring down my weight, or take a grip on my stress, it has to be the Apple Watch. So when the Apple Watch 3 was release this week, I was more than excited to strap it on.

Here are the three new things than excited me the most with Apple Watch Series 3.

WatchOS 4: The new OS on the Apple Watch makes life a lot more simpler. For instance, there is the new Siri watch face that brings the relevant notifications on the screen without you having to fumble for it. There is everything from the latest news items to the weather and even the last played song for you to browse through on the watch face itself. My only grouse is that this works better with the crown and not with the swipe itself. The redesigned workout app is a much better experience than before and lets you quickly get onto the regular workout of the day. Once that is activated, this watch face gives you a full wrap of all relevant data from heart rate to calories burnt, while it also gives one tap access to your music.

Heart rate monitoring: Over the past couple of years when I have used the Apple Watch, I have been fascinated by the heart rate date in my HeathKit. I could figure out the times when I was relaxed and map a spike in heart rate to a tough period I had in office or at home. This is why, the new WatchOS 4 feature that sends you an alert if you cross a threshold heart rate while resting is a crucial for a lot of us, especially someone like me grappling with diabetes and stress.

In the few days I have used the new Apple Watch, there have been no notifications, the insights are now better and tell me my average heart rate during a workout for instance. This also means that during a workout, the Apple Watch is able to divide the time that was actually in fat burn and cardio, the latter being harder to achieve with the morning walks I take. I am sure this will push me to run once in a while at least.

Music: With the new Apple Watch you can enjoy your music much better while on a walk or a workout. Now the Watch Connects directly to the AirPods or any other Bluetooth headset so that you can listen to the music directly from the Watch and not the connected phone. The Apple Watch 3 Cellular version takes this experience to a whole new level with calling and direct streaming from Apple Music later in the year, but that version is not going to be available in India anytime soon. Still, the overall music experience gets a boost from the ability to easily save entire playlists to the Watch and get them synced on the fly. Also the entire Apple Music experience is now much better with artwork and album views. It is strange, but the Apple Watch might actually help you rediscover your music.

