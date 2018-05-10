Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will go on sale in India on May 11: Everything you need to know

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will be made available in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know about the smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular will be made available in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know about the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in LTE compatibility will be made available in India on May 11, which is tomorrow. This is the first Apple Watch that comes with cellular connectivity, a major step from the Series 2. In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel will be among a handful of network operators to offer the Series 3 Cellular. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular, including its price, availability, phone compatibility, features, and more.

How to pre-order Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular in India?

There are two options for pre-ordering the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular in India. You can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular + GPS from the following network operators, like Reliance Jio and Airtel. In case of Airtel, users will have to enter and validate their mobile numbers to get special invites for May 11. And if you are a Reliance Jio subscriber, the process to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular is a bit lengthy. As per the Jio website, Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular + GPS is available in multiple variants. The standard model comes in two case sizes; 38mm and 42mm.

Then there is an Apple Watch Nike+ with built-in Cellular and GPS. It is also available in 38mm and 42mm case sizes. Lastly, Apple Watch Edition (Cellular + GPS) is also available. Again, you need to pick a size: 38mm or 42mm. Jio is also giving users an option to choose the Series 3 Cellular with different band options. You can visit Reliance Jio’s official website and choose the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular accordingly.

Do I need to pay more for Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular?

Yes, you have to shell out more to own the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular. Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular starts at Rs 39,080 for the 38mm size version, while the 42mm variant will cost Rs 41,120. Apple Watch Nike+ will start at Rs 39,130 for the LTE variant. Apple Watch Edition with LTE connectivity will cost Rs 1,18,030 for the 38mm version. Apple Watch Edition, on the other hand, with a white ceramic case will cost Rs 1,22,090 for the 42mm size version.

Is there any separate data plan for Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular?

No, there is no separate data plan for the Series 3 Cellular + GPS in India. Unlike in the US, users are not required to pay a monthly fee of $10 (or approx Rs 680) to get LTE connectivity. Airtel says the Series 3 Cellular will be free for those users who are on the Airtel postpaid plan or on Airtel MyPlan or Infinity Plan. Similarly, Reliance Jio is also not charging a single rupee from those users who opt for the Series 3 Cellular on its network.

The Watch Series 3 also uses something called an eSIM (or electronic SIM), which simply means you don’t need to use a separate physical SIM in the watch to make the device work. The advantage with eSIMs is that they can be digitally customised by network operators so you don’t have to swap SIM cards while travelling.

What is the advantage of owning Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular?

Apple Watch Series 3 Celluar is technically the same as the regular Series 3 in terms of hardware and design. Though all Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular watches – including the Ceramic Edition model- come with a red dot on the side of the Digital Crown. But the Series 3 Cellular has an advantage over the standard Series 3 — and that is the presence of built-in LTE network. With the Series 3 Cellular, you can make calls, send messages, and talk to Siri without even if your phone isn’t around. How long does the Watch Series 3 Cellular’s battery last? While many have raised questions about the battery life on Series Watch 3 Celluar, we have yet to encounter any issues so far. Having an LTE connectivity on the watch is a huge advantage but, again it depends upon your use case.

Is Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular compatible with Android devices?

Apple Watch, in general, is not compatible with devices running on Android. All Apple Watch models are compatible with select iPhone models. In case of the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular, users will need to have the following devices (iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus or newer) to get the watch work.

