Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular now available in India via Reliance Jio, Airtel

Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in LTE has gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 39,080. Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in LTE has gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 39,080.

Apple Watch Series 3 with a built-in LTE has gone on sale in India through the country’s two most prominent telecom operators – Reliance Jio and Airtel. Both regular and Nike+variants of the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular are now available in India. Apple is also selling the Series 3 Edition with LTE connectivity in the country.

The 38mm size version of the Apple Watch Series 3 is priced at Rs 39,080, while the 42mm variant will cost Rs 41,120. Apple Watch Nike+ (LTE+GPS) will start at Rs 39,130, and the 42mm variant will cost Rs 41,120. The Apple Watch Series 3 Edition will cost Rs 118,030 for the 32mm variant, while the 42mm size variant is priced at Rs 122,090. Users, however, should keep in mind that the Series 3 Edition is limited to Jio’s network.

As for special offers, customers can purchase the Series 3 Cellular from Airtel’s online store, at a starting price of Rs 34,080. This has been made possible, because Airtel is giving a cashback of Rs 5000 on the purchase of the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular. To avail the cashback, Airtel customers have to pay for the Series 3 Cellular with their ICICI credit card. Offer period for the same is from May 11 to June 10, with a maximum of one transaction per credit card.

Airtel said the Series 3 Cellular will be free for those users who are on the company’s postpaid plan or on Airtel MyPlan or Infinity Plan. Similarly, Reliance Jio is also not charging a single penny from those users who opt for the Series 3 Cellular on its network. In the US, however, users are required to pay a monthly fee of $10 (or approx 680) to their network operator.

Perhaps the highlight of the Series 3 Cellular is the ability to place and receive calls even when you leave the iPhone at home. The LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has an embedded virtual SIM (or electronic SIM), which means you don’t need to get a separate SIM card or transfer the SIM from another device. When customers pair the Series 3 Cellular to their iPhone, they will be prompted to setup a cellular service and guided through a few simple steps.

Apple is also selling the regular Series 3 smartwatch without a built-in LTE connectivity. It is available in India at a starting price of Rs 32,380 for the standard model and Rs 32,470 for the Nike+ variant.

