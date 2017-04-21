Apple Watch NikeLab: A limited edition, neutral-toned smartwatch launched

Apple Watch NikeLab has a space gray Apple Watch Series 2 case coupled with black and white band. Apple Watch NikeLab has a space gray Apple Watch Series 2 case coupled with black and white band.

Apple and Nike have unveiled NikeLab, a new neutral-toned variant of Apple Watch Nike+ smartwatch. The limited edition device comes with the same features as its predecessors except it has a space gray Apple Watch Series 2 case coupled with black and white band. NikeLab comes with deep integration with Nike+ Run app, which is Nike’s social network. The app helps users make coaching plans that can adapt to their personal schedule and progress with the guidance from coaches and athletes.

Apple Watch NikeLab will be available starting April 27 on Nike’s website, at NikeLab doors and the Apple Watch Store at Tokyo. Pricing on the smartwatch has not been revealed yet. “Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans,” reads a Nike press release.

Apple Watch Series 2 features a two-times-brighter display, GPS and water resistance 50 metres. It is powered by a dual-core processor and watchOS 3. Apple Watch Nike+ gets exclusive Siri commands and an iconic Nike watch face. The smartwatch has a built-in GPS to track distance, pace and route. The 1000 nits display in Nike+ is claimed to be the brightest display Apple has ever made. The watch is water resistant up to 50 metres, which makes it suitable for swimming as well.

Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ starts at Rs 32,900 in India. It has been branded as the ultimate device for people who run. It is unclear if Apple Watch NikeLab will make its way to India. The limited edition smartwatch will be available in Space Gray with a Light Bone/Black band colour variants with 38mm and 42mm case size options.

