Apple Watch 3 LTE has issues with cellular connectivity, admits company

Apple Watch 3 with LTE has cellular connectivity problems. (Source: AP) Apple Watch 3 with LTE has cellular connectivity problems. (Source: AP)

Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity has not yet started shipping in the US, but the company has already admitted the device has problems with cellular connectivity. The Verge has done a full review of the Apple Watch 3 with LTE and pointed out problems with the network connectivity. After that Apple issued a statement confirming this.

An Apple spokesperson said told the publication in an email, “We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular.” The statement adds Apple is “investigating a fix” that could be rolled out as part of a future software update for the Apple Watch 3.

The Verge in its review had said the Apple Watch 3 had major problems with LTE connectivity, which is supposed to be the highlight of the new smartwatch. Apple Watch 3 was announced on September 12 along with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The LTE version of the Apple Watch is supposed to free users from dependence on their iPhone, and enable calls, music streaming etc, even when the smartphone is not close by.

But with Apple admitting to problems even before launch, we’ll have to see how the watch fares in the market. Apple already claims the Apple Watch is the number one selling watch, not just the smartwatch segments.

Apple Watch 3 in India starts at a price of Rs 29,900. However as we had explained in an earlier article, the cellular version of Apple’s won’t be coming to India anytime soon. Apple Watch Series 3 has two versions, one of which has an e-SIM that lets users make calls, go online without the iPhone. As we had pointed out, implementing the e-SIM technology will require India’s telecom companies to invest in some new infrastructure just for the Apple Watch.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity unlikely to come to India soon; here’s why

Also the Apple Watch Series 3 and the iPhone connected to it will use the same mobile number. But the e-SIM will have its own number as well. Apple Watch 3 goes on sale in India from September 29.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd