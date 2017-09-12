Apple TV 4K with A10X fusion chip, live sports feature unveiled: Price and key specifications

Apple TV 4K user interface is different, says Apple thanks to HDR and 4K. It is powered by A10X fusion chip seen in the Apple iPad Pro. Apple TV 4K user interface is different, says Apple thanks to HDR and 4K. It is powered by A10X fusion chip seen in the Apple iPad Pro.

Apple TV 4K has been announced by the company at an event in Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park campus. Apple says two technologies drive the Apple TV 4K – picture quality and HDR. Apple TV 4K supports 4K, which is four times more pixels than HD, and high dynamic range or HDR has delivers better pixels. The HDR mode has been enhanced by HDR 10 as well as Dolby Vision technology.

Apple TV 4K user interface is different, says Apple thanks to HDR and 4K. It is powered by A10X fusion chip seen in the Apple iPad Pro. It is said to provide 2X faster CPU performance and 4X graphics compared to previous-generation Apple TV. It runs the latest TVOS.

Apple has announced that biggest Hollywood releases will come to iTunes at the same price as HD. The company will upgrade HD videos to 4K HDR for free. Netflix, Amazon Prime videos will also be introduced on Apple TV 4K soon. By the end of the year, Apple TV app will be introduced in seven more countries.

Apple has partnered with sports broadcast companies like ESPN to introduce live sports on Apple TV 4K. This will allow users to access games, check live stream links, and know scores along with time remaining of mathes. This dedicated sports tab includes live game notifications, which are modified as per the sports season.

Apple TV app is now available for iPhone and iPad. Apple TV also enables viewing photos and videos via iPhone or iPad in 4K resolution. Home Kits accessories can be accessed along with over 40 million songs on iTunes.

Apple will also partner That Gaming Company to introduce anew game that works with 4K HDR, called Sky. A multi-player game that allows upto 8 users to connect on the social adventure, Sky provides depth, clarity and great gameplay for the Apple TV, other thanm the regular feed and features. Apple TV will feature live news, expected to work similar to live sports.

The Apple TV 4K will be available from September 22, and is priced at $179. In India, Apple TV 4K starts at Rs 15,900 for 32GB option and Rs 17,900 for 64GB variant. Apple TV (4th Generation) is priced starting at Rs 12,900 for 32Gb version. It will be available at select Apple Authorised Resellers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd