Apple to offer up to 32GB RAM in 2017 MacBook Pro

Aiming to cater to the needs of professional users, Apple is predicted to offer up to 32GB of “potentially desktop-class” RAM in its high-end MacBook Pro models in 2017 and 16GB of RAM in its 12-inch MacBook.

According to the report in AppleInsider, Apple’s 2017 laptop line will focus on internal component updates, notably platform-wide adoption of Intel’s Kaby Lake architecture. Essentially, the Intel Skylake CPUs used in Apple’s MacBook Pro only support up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

Apple is also predicted to start manufacturing of a 15-inch MacBook Pro with up to 32GB of RAM in the fourth quarter. Beyond the high-end 15-inch model, Apple is expected to start production of new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros in the third quarter of 2017.

Cupertino-based Apple in October introduced the thinnest and lightest MacBook Pro ever with Touch Bar. The MacBook Pro features sixth-generation quad-core and dual-core processors, up to 2.3 times the graphics performance over the previous generation, super-fast SSDs and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro, at just 15.5 mm thin, is 14 per cent thinner and has 20 per cent less volume than before, and weighing just 1.83 kg is nearly half a pound lighter. The 15-inch MacBook Pro, also features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a 2.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.5GHz, 16GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro features a 2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.1GHz, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar and Touch ID features a 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.3GHz, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage.