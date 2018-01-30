Apple to launch two MacBooks, new iMac with custom co-processor and iPad for 2018

Apple is working on three new updated Mac models, which will include two new MacBooks and a new iMac for 2018. (File photo from Bloomberg) Apple is working on three new updated Mac models, which will include two new MacBooks and a new iMac for 2018. (File photo from Bloomberg)

Apple is working on three new updated Mac models, which will include two new MacBooks and a new iMac for 2018. This comes from a report in Bloomberg by Mark Gurman, which talks about how Apple is trying to develop its own modems, processors across devices. According to the report, Apple will launch three new products this year in the Mac category and a new iPad as well.

The Bloomberg report notes Apple’s upcoming iPad will be powered by a new in-house designed graphics engine and AI chip. Apple in April 2017 had already announced it was working on its own graphics processors. Apple has so far relied on PowerVR graphics processors made by Britain’s Imagination Technologies, but the company announced plans that it would switch to its own GPUs in future products in 15 months to two years time. Now the new report indicates, the Apple iPad for 2018 could be the first with Apple’s own GPU chip .

The report also points out the new Macs will have processors from the company. So far, the MacBook Pro (Touch Bar version) and iMac Pro have the custom Apple T1 and T2 Mac co-processors. The co-processors are used to control the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, while they handle power management and security on the iMac Pro.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple is looking at creating more and more of its own chips on products and could challenge the world of Intel and Qualcomm. It also points out how Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware Johny Srouji has been poaching modem engineers from Qualcomm. Apple and Qualcomm are also in a legal battle in the US over licensing fees. The chipmaker is demanding that the US government ban Apple’s iPhones and iPads being imported into the country over the payment of licensing fees.

Coming to the new MacBooks for 2018, we have also seen reports claim that Apple has no plans for an upgrade this year. The previous report from DigiTimes was based on supply chain sources, which said Foxconn was going to get more orders for MacBooks for 2018. Meanwhile leaks have also claimed an Apple MacBook with a glass body and the glowing Apple logo might just launch in 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd