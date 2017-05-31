Apple to launch new MacBook Pro next week, official announcement to be made at WWDC 2017

Apple typically uses the annual developers’ conference to unveil new software updates to existing device. Apple typically uses the annual developers’ conference to unveil new software updates to existing device.

Apple might unveil new MacBook Pro next week at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is happening next week in San Jose. The company updated online availability of its 15-inch MacBook Pro with OLED Touch Bar, with the device now estimated to be shipped between June 6 to June 8 in the US. Generally, Apple takes a day or two to ship the laptop at your doorsteps.

Apple typically uses the annual developers’ conference to unveil new software updates to existing devices. However, for a change, Apple could introduce new MacBook models at this year’s WWDC. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is still in stock; unfortunately, you can’t buy a 15-inch MacBook Pro from the company’s online store in the US. This seemingly confirms new models might be on the way next week.

While Apple recently updated its MacBook Pro lineup at the end of last year, it’s being said that the company is planning to upgrade the internal specifications across the board. The step might entice many of its core professional users who initially considered the MacBook Pro to be underpowered. Most of the updates are said to improve internal hardware, instead of tweaking the design. The 2017 MacBook Pro is currently powered by Intel’s Skylake processors, which were initially unveiled way back in 2015.

A Bloomberg report earlier this month revealed that Apple would announce updates to its MacBook Pro lineup at WWDC 2017 in June. The report stated that Apple might launch the new MacBook Pro, the 12-inch MacBook, and an update to the MacBook Air. Apple’s entire MacBook Pro lineup will be powered by Intel’s Kaby Lake processor series.

At this year’s WWDC, we’re likely to see the latest version of macOS, iOS 11 and new software updates to tvOS and watchOS. We may also see the launch of the company’s Siri-powered smart speaker system.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd