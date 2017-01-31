Apple starts rolling out first WatchOS 3.2 developer beta with Theater mode, SiriKit

Theater Mode, SiriKit come to Apple Watch with WatchOS 3.2 Beta 1 Theater Mode, SiriKit come to Apple Watch with WatchOS 3.2 Beta 1

Apple has announced the availability of the first beta build of the upcoming WatchOS 3.2 operating system for Apple Watch. The software update, WatchOS 3.2 (14V5205d) is available for registered developers so that they can build watchOS applications for the next major release of the Apple Watch operating system.

The beta reveals some pretty significant features for the upcoming update of the WatchOS. The most notable addition in the beta is the introduction of a new feature called “theater mode”. The new feature is meant to be used when you are at the movies. So when the user turns on the theater mode, all sounds are muted and all screen functions stopped. However, you’ll still get notifications via the built-in haptic feedback technology.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

In addition, the beta comes with SiriKit integration for developers who wish to build apps with Siri support. Apple introduced SiriKit for iPhone and iPad in September 2016, alongside the release of iOS 10.

SiriKit allows third party apps to work with Siri. This should be seen as an excellent move, allowing users to order cab or make any payment by giving a voice command to Siri, though it is up to developers to integrate Siri into their Apple Watch apps.

Also read: Apple iOS 10.3 beta roll out: Siri will now show cricket updates

The first WatchOS 3.2 version comes nearly a week after Apple seeded the initial betas for iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4 Sierra, and tvOS 10.2 operating systems. Unlike the other three betas, the beta of the WatchOS 3.2 is reserved for developers.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd