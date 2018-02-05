  • Associate Sponsor
Apple rolls out ‘Heart Survey’ notifications to Watch users

Apple Watch users are being sent notifications on their devices to take the Apple Heart Survey, that will help the tech giant collect medical data, in partnership with Stanford Health.

By: IANS | San Francisco | Published: February 5, 2018 3:37 pm
Apple Heart Survey, Stanford Health, Apple Watch, irregular heart rhythms, health sciences market, iPhones, US Food and Drug Administration, heart rate monitor, product technologies, ECG results The project is designed to further ongoing efforts in the health sciences market, AppleInsider reported late on Saturday. (Image Source: Apple)
Apple has started sending out notifications to users of its Apple Watch announcing the commencement of its “Heart Survey”, the media reported. In November 2017, Apple had asked the users of its Apple Watch if they wanted to take part in a study called the “Apple Heart Survey” being conducted by the technology giant in collaboration with Stanford Health.

The project is designed to further ongoing efforts in the health sciences market, AppleInsider reported late on Saturday. Tapping on the notification opens the Heart Study app after which the users will be directed to verify whether they are “comfortable” speaking and writing in English, and have not been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter – irregular heart rhythms.

Once a user confirms that they meet these specified requirements, Apple sends out a pair of emails containing an informed consent document and information regarding HIPAA rights and regulations. The data from the survey will be used to develop new product technologies, the report said. “This study is part of the development of a new investigational device and certain Study Data will be used for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission to seek approval of the investigational device,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple Watch has a specialised heart rate sensor and a dedicated app to collect data that can be used to identify irregular heart rhythms. If a user displays abnormal heart activity, they receive a notification on their Apple Watch and iPhone, a free consultation with a study doctor and an electrocardiogram peripheral for additional monitoring.

