Apple plans to refresh Mac Pro, launch set for 2018

Apple hasn’t given up on the Mac Pro, a desktop computer meant for “professionals”. Apple hasn’t given up on the Mac Pro, a desktop computer meant for “professionals”.

When Apple launched the Mac Pro in 2013, it was largely received positive reviews from press. However, it’s been four years since we’ve see a new model being launched in the market. Looks like Apple has plans to revamp the Mac Pro and is looking to give the desktop PC a new lease of life.

In an interview to BuzzFeed News, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said that the company is “completely rethinking the Mac Pro”. Schiller continued: “Since the Mac Pro is a modular system, we are also doing a pro display. There’s a team working hard on it right now.

Unfortunately, the new Mac Pro is not coming anytime soon – not in 2017, at least: “You won’t see any of these products this year”, Schiller revealed.

Also read: Moto G5 first impressions: The new budget king?

One of the core problems with the Mac Pro was its lack of upgradeability. No doubt the design was popular, improving the hardware proved really difficult. “We made something bold that we thought would be great … and what we discovered is that it was great for some and not others — enough so, that we realized we had to take another path … and look for the next answer,” Schiller said.

Apple’s Craig Federighi, SVP of Software Engineering admits that the current Mac Pro isn’t exactly the best machine due to the lack of upgradibility. “We designed ourselves into a bit of a corner. We wanted to do something bold and different. What we didn’t appreciate completely at the time was how we had so tailored that design to a specific vision that in the future we would find ourselves a bit boxed in — into a circular shape.”

It’s not exactly clear how Apple plans to improve the next-generation Mac Pro but John Terns, Apple’s VP of hardware engineering, said that they will look at a more flexible design. Commenting on the current Mac Pro, Terns said: “It served its purpose well,” he said. “It just doesn’t have the flexibility we now know we need to have.”

Apple is also planning to upgrade the iMac All-in-One (AIO) desktop computer. “We have big plans for the iMac,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said during a recent reporter roundtable at the company’s Machine Shop hardware prototyping lab. “We’re going to begin making configurations of iMac specifically with the pro customer in mind.”

The company didn’t share any more details about the “iMac Pro”. But Schiller did say that the new iMacs won’t have a touchscreen.

“Touch doesn’t even register on the list of things pro users are interested in talking about. They’re interested in things like performance and storage and expandability.”

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd