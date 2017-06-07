Apple new MacBook Pro, MacBook, iMac Price in India now out

Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook 2017, iMac 2017 price in India has been officially announced on the India website. Here’s a look. (Image source: AP) Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook 2017, iMac 2017 price in India has been officially announced on the India website. Here’s a look. (Image source: AP)

Apple’s new MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook 2017 and iMacs with 4K and 5K Retina Display were launched at WWDC 2017. Now Apple has revealed the India price of the new MacBooks, iMacs, and these are listed on the Apple website. It is not clear when the new Macs will go on sale on India, but given that the pricing is out, these should be hitting the stores soon. So what is the price of the new Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook and iMacs? Here’s a quick look.

Apple’s MacBook Pro 2017 Price in India

Apple upgraded all the MacBook Pros it had introduced in 2016, and the 2017 versions come with Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors. Apple’s MacBook Pro with 13-inch display will start at Rs 109,900 with Intel Core i5 processor, which is clocked at 2.3GHz and this is a dual-core one.

It has up to 3.6GHz Turbo Boost option for configuration as well, and comes with 256GB SSD storage, and there’s a Force Touch trackpad. The RAM is 8GB, and it comes with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. This MacBook Pro doesn’t comes with a Touch Bar, Touch ID on top.

In comparison, MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar and Touch ID comes at a price of Rs 154,900 with an LED-backlit Retina display. The processor is Intel core i5 dual-core, and clock speed of 3.1GHz, with up to 3.5Ghz Turbo Boost. This one has 512GB SSD, Force Touch trackpad and 8GB RAM.

Apple’s MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch ID and Touch Bar on top will start at price of Rs 205,900 in India. Then new MacBook Pro comes with 2.8GHz or 2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, and supports Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz.

This one comes with 16GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD and the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 630 GPU. However, there is also the option of AMD Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of VRAM or Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of VRAM. But that will likely cost extra on the new MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook 2017 price in India

Apple’s MacBook 2017 with a 12-inch LED-backlit Retina display gets a starting price of Rs 109,900 in India. It comes with the option of Intel Core m3 or Intel Core i5 processor, with Turbo boost of up top 3.2GHz supported. The SSD storage is up to 512GB and this one also has the new Force Touch Keypad. The MacBook has options of 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB SSD storage as well.

Apple’s iMac 2017 price in India

Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac 2017, which has a full HD resolution display and the latest Intel 7th generator i5 processor, is priced at Rs 90,900. The iMac has Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz supported, and 1 TB hard drive. This iMac comes with Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.

Apple’s new 21.5-inch iMac for 2017 with a 4K resolution display will start at a price of Rs 107,900. This is nearly Rs 20,000 more than than the $1299 pricing at which it has been launched in the US. Apple’s iMac with 4K display has Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with 3GHz or 3.4GHz clock speed. The RAM on board is 8GB, and it will support Turbo boost of up to 3.8GHz.

This iMac has options of 1TB hard drive or 1TB Fusion Drive. This 21.5-inch iMac also has the option of Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of video RAM for graphics or a Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of video RAM.

Apple’s 27-inch iMac with the 5K display is starting a price of Rs 148,900 in India and this one comes with the quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, which is clocked at 3.4GHz, 3.5GHz or 3.8GHz. This iMac supports Turbo boost of up to 4.2Ghz, and comes with 8GB RAM option. Apple has not mentioned the 64GB RAM option on the India website, so it is not clear if that customization will be offered to India users.

