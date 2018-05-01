Apple MacBook Air 2018 production delayed to second half of year: Report

Apple MacBook Air 2018’s production could be pushed to the second half of the year, which indicates a further delay in launch. Apple MacBook Air 2018’s production could be pushed to the second half of the year, which indicates a further delay in launch.

Apple will push the production of its new MacBook Air, which is expected to have a more budget pricing, to the second half of 2018, claims a report in DigiTimes. According to the report, which is quoting from supply chain sources, Apple’s budget MacBook Air was scheduled for production in the second quarter of 2018, but it has not been delay.

The report adds that Apple informed “supply chain partners that mass production of its new notebook model for 2018 will not kick off until the second half of the year.” No clear reason has been given for the rescheduling, though there are some problems with key components like processors, which could be behind the delay, claims the report.

It also gives details about the new MacBook Air, which will have a slimmer design, Retina high-resolution screen and will be powered by the latest notebook processor from Intel. On the price front, the new MacBook Air might start at $899 or $799 price, which is lower than the $999 price which was the starting price for the previous models. The report also claims that Apple had deferred volume production on other products as well, including iPhone, HomePod and MacBook Air.

Previously we had seen reports that the new MacBook Air would launch in the first half of the year, but that did not happen. Apple at its Chicago event launched a new iPad with 9.7-inch display with a focus on education, though there was no new MacBook related announcement from the company.

The new report from Digitimes on the delay of the MacBook Air, also contradicts an earlier report from the publication, which said the new MacBook Air 2018 will be released in June itself. According to the report, the new MacBook Air 2018 will have a 13-inch Retina Display with a higher resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Additionally, Apple analyst from KGI Securities Ming Chi Kuo had reported that Apple’s new MacBook Air will launch in the second quarter for 2018. The analyst also predicted that Apple’s MacBook shipments would rise by 10-15 per cent with the launch of the new series.

