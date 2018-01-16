Apple MacBook unlikely to get upgrade in 2018, says new report

Apple MacBook will not get an upgrade in 2018, according to a new report. (Source: AP) Apple MacBook will not get an upgrade in 2018, according to a new report. (Source: AP)

Apple MacBook will not get an upgrade in 2018, according to a new report in Digitimes, quoting supply chain sources. The report points out that in 2018, Foxconn will be the major supplier for Apple’s MacBook series, instead of Quanta Computer. The new orders will start shipping in second quarter of 2018, adds the report.

The report also points out that though Foxconn will get a jump in MacBook orders in 2018, Quanta will remain the largest MacBook supplier to Apple for the year. In 2017, the latter supplied nearly 80 per cent of MacBooks, according to the report. On the issue of new upgrades in 2018 to the MacBook series, the report says, Apple has no major plans for 2018 and this is why it is shifting orders for current models to Foxconn to reduce cost.

The report is in contrast to leaks we had seen from Foxconn Insiders last year. This was a group which had leaked details about various Apple products for 2018 and future; all of this was posted on Reddit and the leakers claimed to have knowledge from inside the Foxconn supply chain.

According to the leaks, Foxconn Insiders claimed Apple will introduce a MacBook with the smart key technology in 2018 and added that the MacBook Air line has officially been discontinued. The leaks also claimed Apple was testing a glass body for the MacBook and there is a chance the ‘glowing’ Apple logo could be back. The leaks also hinted at a 32GB RAM version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

But based on the latest information, it looks like Apple MacBook series will not get upgraded in 2018. On the iPhone side, reports have indicated, Apple could launch a new 4-inch iPhone SE 2, which might have a more budget friendly pricing. The actual iPhone 9 or iPhone 8s is expected to come in three variants with Apple making the full vision display standard across all models.

