Apple MacBook sales to grow faster than iPhone and iPad in 2018: KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple MacBook sales are expected to grow faster in comparison to the iPhone and iPad in 2018, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst believes that the year-over-year MacBook shipments will grow between 13 per cent and 16 per cent this year. In comparison, Kuo says iPhone shipments will grow just 4-6 per cent and iPad shipments 7-10 per cent.

Apple is anticipated to launch a new entry-level MacBook Air along with other models this year and perhaps the reason why Kuo anticipates a rise in sales of the MacBook lineup. The analyst also notes that the OLED Touch Bar MacBook Pro is accounting for a greater portion of MacBooks sold. Previously, Kuo had predicted that a cheaper variant of the MacBook Air could arrive in the second-quarter of 2018. Kuo claims corroborate a DigiTimes report that came out earlier this year.

The MacBook Air hasn’t been updated for quite a while, although it did get a minor upgrade in 2017. Despite not being updated for years now, the MacBook Air continues to be Apple’s most popular laptop. In fact, the demand for the MacBook is high among college students. The cheaper MacBook Air would cost between $799 (or approx Rs 51,994) and $899 (or approx Rs 58,502) when it hits the market. Apparently, the updated MacBook Air model might come with Retina Display. The 13-inch MacBook Air sells for $999 (or approx Rs 65,009) and is the cheapest MacBook you can buy from Apple.

On March 27, Apple is holding a keynote event on March 27 in Chicago. “Let’s take a field trip” and “join us to hear creative new ideas for students and teachers”, the invite reads. The location of the event, a high school, gives us enough hint about what Apple might be coming up on March 27. Many believe Apple will launch a cheaper MacBook Air, along with new iPads at the event.

