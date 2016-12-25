Apple MacBook Pro 2016 series fail Consumer Reports’ battery tests

Consumer Reports’ team conducted tests on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar and a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Consumer Reports’ team conducted tests on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar and a 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro series did not receive recommended ratings from Consumer Reports. The site, which conducted several tests on MacBook Pro 2016 series to evaluate display, performance etc noted that battery life of the laptops were ‘highly inconsistent’.

However, Apple’s Senior Vice President Phil Schiller said the results do not match company’s extensive lab tests. Schiller tweeted out saying, “Working with CR to understand their battery tests. Results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data.” He attached a link to an imore article as well.

Consumer Reports’ team conducted tests on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar and a 15-inch MacBook Pro. The report insists they tested battery life on these laptops repeatedly and averaged those results together to come to a final battery score. “The MacBook Pro battery life results were highly inconsistent from one trial to the next,” the report reads.

Working with CR to understand their battery tests. Results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data. http://t.co/IWtfsmBwpO — Philip Schiller (@pschiller) December 24, 2016

Consumer Reports has talked about its battery tests in detail:

“For instance, in a series of three consecutive tests, the 13-inch model with the Touch Bar ran for 16 hours in the first trial, 12.75 hours in the second, and just 3.75 hours in the third. The 13-inch model without the Touch Bar worked for 19.5 hours in one trial but only 4.5 hours in the next. And the numbers for the 15-inch laptop ranged from 18.5 down to 8 hours,” the report reveals.

It adds the laptops fail to meet Consumer Reports’ standards for recommended models, owing to disappointing battery results. It is worth noting these are the first set of MacBooks to not receive recommended ratings from Consumer Reports.

The report revealed their methodology of conducting battery tests as well. It put out a step-by-step procedure of how they performed the tests. Consumer Report notes the performance of a device can be influenced by a software update and thus they performed the battery tests again after macOS Sierra 10.12.2 was released. However, according to the report, the update did not make any difference in the results.

Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro series at its event on October 27. Apple’s newest MacBook Pro is the thinnest and lightest one yet. The function key on the keyboard in the new MacBook Pro has been replaced by a new ‘Retina-quality’ multi-touch display known as the Touch Bar. Apple claims the MacBook Pro features the ‘brightest and most colourful Retina display yet’ with 500 nits of brightness, which Apple claims is 67 per cent brighter than the previous generation.

The device starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch variant (256GB) without the TouchBar. The one with TouchBar costs Rs 1,55,900 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,72,900 for the 512GB storage option. The 15-inch display variant of Apple MacBook Pro is available in India at Rs 2,05,900 for 256GB storage variant. The 512GB option costs Rs 2,41,900.

