Apple MacBook Pro 2016 finally get Consumer Reports recommendation

Consumer Reports has reversed its stance on not recommending Apple’s latest MacBook Pro owing to the ‘highly inconsistent’ battery test results. Following an update released by Apple on January 9, patching the battery issue; Consumer Reports retested the notebook and gave it a thumbs up this time round.

“With the updated software, the three MacBook Pros in our labs all performed well, with one model running 18.75 hours on a charge. We tested each model multiple times using the new software, following the same protocol we apply to hundreds of laptops every year,” Consumer Reports said in their new findings.

Consumer Reports evaluated the 2016 MacBook Pros in December; running tests on their display, performance, battery life, among other things. The tests of the MacBooks revealed inconsistent battery life, ranging anywhere between 3.75 hours of backup to 19.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. This resulted in the Apple’s latest notebooks getting low overall scores, despite strong performance in other key aspects of the tests.

Apple had recently revealed that a software bug in its Safari browser caused the poor battery-life results as reported by Consumer Reports, which has been fixed with the new update.

“Now that we’ve factored in the new battery-life measurements, the laptops’ overall scores have risen, and all three machines now fall well within the recommended range in Consumer Reports ratings,” the company mentioned in its report. According to the new testing, the new battery-life results are as follows:

1. MacBook Pro 13-inch without touch bar – 18.75 hours

2. MacBook Pro 13-inch with touch bar – 15.75 hours

3. MacBook Pro 15-inch with touch bar – 17.25 hours

Consumer Reports claims to have tested laptops that were purchased at retail, ensuring that they are giving accurate test results on the same models as available to the consumer.

The update fixing the battery issue is available through Apple’s Beta Software Program, and is expected to roll out as a global update in a few weeks. To get this update, a user can sign up to Apple’s Beta program, and download macOS Sierra Version 10.12.3 Beta.

