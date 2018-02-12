Apple iMac Pro, the ‘most powerful mac ever’, goes on sale in India for Rs 415000

Apple iMac Pro, the company’s most powerful desktop computer ever, is now available in India. Apple iMac Pro, the company’s most powerful desktop computer ever, is now available in India.

Apple has launched the iMac Pro, the company’s most powerful desktop computer, in India. The all-in-one iMac Pro, which is priced at Rs 4,15000, is now available to purchase in the market. The powerful machine was first teased by Apple during its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. The iMac is designed for professionals and packs more processing power than ever seen on any Mac previously. In the US, the iMac Pro starts at $4,999 (or approx Rs 3,21725) and goes up to $13,000 (or approx Rs 8.36485).

The iMac Pro has a space grey finish, which distinguishes from the iMac, which is available for less price. The desktop comes with a 27-inch 5K display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. The all-in-one also comes with four microphones, a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and new speakers that are up to 50 per cent more louder what you get with the regular iMacs. And for the first time ever, the iMac Pro features 10GB Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

The workstation-class desktop is powered by an eight-core Intel Xenon CPU clocked at 3.2GHz with turbo boost up to 4.2GHz and 19MB cache. The base model, which is available in India, comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. There’s also a Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB of HBM2 memory. The iMac Pro also comes with the second desktop chipset designed by Apple’s in-house team. Also, you need to remember that the iMac Pro is capable to support as many as four external monitors running at 3840×2160 (4K UHD) displays at 60Hz.

Apple iMac Pro is the company’s most powerful desktop computer ever – and also its most expensive Mac. If you’re a creative professional, the iMac Pro is for you.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd