Apple iMac Pro pre-orders in the US start Dec 14

Apple iMac Pro will be up for pre-orders in the US starting December 14 at $4,999 (Rs 3,30,000 approx) for the base model. The iMac Pro was unveiled at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. It is available in 8-, 10-, 14-, and 18-core Intel Xeon chip variants, though only 8-core and 10-core models will be up for sale from Thursday. According to a report in 9to5 Mac, the 4- and 18-core iMac Pro versions are likely to be available in late 2018.

Apple iMac Pro has a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a resolution of 5120×2880 pixels. It runs macOS High Sierra. For graphics performance, there’s Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB HBM2 memory. It packs 32GB DDR4 ECC memory, though it can be bought with 64GB and 128GB RAM options as well. Apple iMac Pro will be available in 1TB SSD variant along with 2TB or 4TB storage configurations.

On the connectivity front, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, four Thinderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, four USB 3 ports, an Ethernet port, and a SDXC card slot with support for UHS-II. Apple iMac Pro features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity.

Apple calls its ‘iMac Pro’ as the most powerful computer the company has ever designed. The iMac Pro is designed for professionals and artists. It can be bought in Space Grey colour option with the Space Grey Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and an optional Space Grey Magic Trackpad 2. Apple is giving away a black USB-A to Lightning cable with the iMac Pro to connect with the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard.

