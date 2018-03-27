Apple’s Chicago education event: Cheaper iPad, new MacBook Air, and ClassKit expected

Apple’s March 27 event: Expect a low-cost iPad, a new entry-level MacBook Air, and more. Apple’s March 27 event: Expect a low-cost iPad, a new entry-level MacBook Air, and more.

Later in the day, Apple is holding a keynote event in Chicago at Lane Technical High School in Chicago. No one saw this coming, including the tech media. Going by the choice of venue, it is apparent that the event will focus on creating unique experiences for students and teachers. “Let’s take a field trip”, reads the invite tagline.

Apple has held education-focused events in the past – the last was in 2012. So, what exactly Apple will launch today? Nobody exactly knows, but the buzz is strong that Apple will launch a low-cost iPad and possibly a new education app platform called ClassKit. There’s also talk about an entry-level MacBook Air that’s going to cost below $1000 (or approx Rs 64,787). Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s education-themed event.

Apple’s education event: When is it and where is it?

Apple’s education-themed event will start at 8am PT (7:30pm in India). The company typically holds its product announcement event in California, at its campus. It’s a bit unusual to see the Tim Cook-led Apple is holding an event in Chicago. The last time Apple held an event in Chicago was for the launch of the Newton in 1992. Back in December, Apple announced a partnership with the City of Chicago to help teach coding to the area’s 500,000 students, in grade school and college, through an expansion of Everyone Can Code programme. Hence, the reason why Apple chose Chicago as the venue for the event.

Apple’s education event: How to watch

Apple has confirmed that there will be no live stream available for the event. However, Apple has plans to make the event live stream available through the Apple TV Events app or the Apple events website.

Apple’s education event: A new entry-level iPad

Most likely, Apple will launch a brand new entry-level 9.7-inch iPad. In 2017, Apple introduced the 9.7-inch iPad at an entry-level price of $329 (or approx Rs 21,317). In 2018, however, Apple plans to launch yet another iPad at an even lower price which would surely appeal to schools. The 9.7-inch iPad could be priced at just $259 (or approx Rs 16,784). A recent Bloomberg report claims the new low-cost iPad will target at the education market. The new iPad will compete with Google’s low-cost Chromebooks and Microsoft’s Windows 10-based laptops. In recent years, Apple dominance in the US education market has taken a beat. According to research firm Futuresource, Google’s Chromebooks now occupy 60 per cent of all devices in the classroom.

Apple Pencil is a logical tool for artists, but it can be incredibly useful for students and teachers in the classroom. Apple Pencil is a logical tool for artists, but it can be incredibly useful for students and teachers in the classroom.

Apple’s education event: Pencil 2

Speculation is rife that Apple could announce the second-generation Pencil stylus at the event. Apple Pencil is a creative tool for artists, but it can be incredibly useful for students and teachers in the classroom. Unfortunately, the biggest hindrance with the Pencil stylus is that it is only compatible with the iPad Pro lineup. However, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad could gain the support for the Pencil. If true, that might open the market for the Apple Pencil in the education sector. But for the Pencil to work the 9.7-inch iPad needs to have a sophisticated screen (similar to the iPad Pro), which we don’t think Apple would approve anyway.

The MacBook Air remains Apple’s most affordable way to experience its macOS. The MacBook Air remains Apple’s most affordable way to experience its macOS.

Apple’s education event: Entry-level MacBook Air

Apple may be planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook Air in the market. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPhone maker to launch a “new MacBook Air with a lower price tag in Q2 2018”. A new MacBook Air is coming for sure and it might be priced below $1000 (or approx Rs 64, 787). A Bloomberg report, however, suggests that the new product is unlikely to make an appearance at the education-focused event. The MacBook Air remains Apple’s most affordable way to experience its macOS.

ClassKit is essentially a framework designed for education apps. ClassKit is essentially a framework designed for education apps.

Apple’s education event: ClassKit framework

ClassKit is essentially a framework designed for education apps and will allow developers to create activities such as quizzes and tests that teachers can assign to their students. Back in February, a developer named Guilherme Rambo reported a discovery of ClassKit in iOS 11.3. It is a possibility we will see the official release of iOS 11.3 later in the day. iOS 11.3 is currently in beta.

