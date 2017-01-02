Apple AirPods: Inventec will ramp up production to meet increasing demands

Apple AirPods were originally scheduled to hit the market in October. However, Apple delayed the release saying they needed “a little more time”. Apple AirPods were originally scheduled to hit the market in October. However, Apple delayed the release saying they needed “a little more time”.

Apple is AirPods’ manufacturer Inventec has started to expand capacity at its Shanghai plants to meet the increasing demands for the device. According to a report in China’s Economic Daily News (EDN) via Digitimes, the plants are working overtime to deliver orders. “The report noted that Inventec has recently started expanding capacity at its Shanghai plants in order to satisfy increasing demand for the earphones and the plants are currently working overtime to deliver orders,” reads a Digitimes report.

Apple AirPods were unveiled alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September but went on sale earlier this month. The shipping in the US and other countries started shortly after Christmas. The Cupertino giant described the AirPods as a “runaway success” and CEO Tim Cook was quoted saying the company is making them as fast as they can.

Apple AirPods were originally scheduled to hit the market in October. However, Apple delayed the release saying they needed “a little more time”. The launch delay was widely seen as a rare marketing slip-up by the company, as it did just before the start of the holiday shopping season. The device is priced at Rs 15,400 in India. The Apple India website lists a Buy option next to the AirPods, but it is not clear if they have hit the retail stores in India yet.

Read: Apple’s new AirPods are fancy, but buying them could be a risky business

AirPods are Apple’s first wireless earbuds and they look similar to the company’s wired earphones. Powered by a new W1 chipset, AirPods have sensors that determine when the earpieces are in your ears. AirPods can wirelessly connect to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, after Apple removed the headphone jack from its current flagships.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd