Apple AirPods exploded in Florida, company investigating the cause

A man in Thampa, Florida says one of his Apple AirPods caught fire while he was using them at the gym. According to local media reports, the left Apple AirPod had no damage, but the right side one completely “blew-up”. It’s the craziest thing I ever went through,” Jason Colon told the local NBC news channel.

The owner says he was listening to a dance mix while at the gym when he found “white smoke … billowing out” of his AirPods. He immediately left the AirPods and ran for help, and when he came back, one of the AirPods was completely destroyed. “It was already like this. It was already popped. I didn’t see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried! You can see flame damage,” Colon said.

At the moment, it is unknown what caused the AirPods to explode. There have been no previous reports about the AirPods catching fire. Meanwhile, Apple Insider suspects that the burn residue found inside the damaged AirPods appears similar to an overheating battery. According to Apple, the company is already investigating the matter and they will contact Colon to know more about the incident.

In 2016, Samsung came under fire when the company’s the then-flagship smartphone – the Galaxy Note 7 was discontinued over the overheating problems that caused some its devices to catch fire. The South Korean major had to bear huge losses after they recalled the Galaxy Note 7 from the market.

