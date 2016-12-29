Apple AirPods are a ‘runaway success’: Tim Cook

Earlier this month, the AirPods went on sale, and began shipping shortly after Christmas. Earlier this month, the AirPods went on sale, and began shipping shortly after Christmas.

The response to Apple’s AirPods may have been mixed so far, but the company described them as a “runaway success”. CEO Tim Cook, who was recently spotted touring the New York Stock Exchange, told CNBC in an interview that Apple had a “great holiday”. “AirPods are a runaway success and we’re making them as fast as we can,” he said.

Looks like Apple is trying to speed up the production of AirPods.

Launched alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the AirPods were first unveiled in September. They were originally scheduled to hit the market in October for Rs 15,400. Apple, however, delayed the release saying they needed “a little more time”. Rumours subsequently emerged over why Apple delayed the release of AirPods, but Apple didn’t comment on exact details.

The AirPods are Apple’s first wireless earbuds and they look similar to the company’s wired earphones. Powered by a new W1 chipset, the AirPods have sensors that determine when the earpieces are in your ear. The AirPods can wirelessly connect to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, after Apple removed the headphone jack from its current flagships.

NEW: Apple CEO Tim Cook tells CNBC that “it’s been a great holiday” and the company’s new Airpod headphones “are a run away success” pic.twitter.com/lDo0Fdw7ym — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 28, 2016

While the AirPods are now available for sale, some users have recently discovered battery-related issues with the charging cradle. The charging case comes with its own battery, and when you place the AirPods inside the case, they will be charged up. Apple claims the battery in the case should last 24 hours, but some users say they are not getting anywhere close.

One user on Reddit, “severinskulls” wrote a post detailing the battery issue. He said that after leaving the AirPods in the case overnight – with both case and earbuds charged to 100 per cent – he would wake up to see that 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the battery of the charging cradle was drained. Other users are claiming to have noticed battery drains reaching up to 40 per cent.

It’s not yet clear how widespread the issue is, and how many owners of AirPods are facing battery-related issues with the charging case. Apple has so far not acknowledged the issue.

