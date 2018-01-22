Apple AirPods, Apple TV 4K to get Rs 5000 cashback for Citibank credit card users

Apple AirPods are currently retailing for Rs 12,900 and a cashback of Rs 5000 would mean the price comes to Rs 7,900. Apple AirPods are currently retailing for Rs 12,900 and a cashback of Rs 5000 would mean the price comes to Rs 7,900.

Apple’s AirPods and Apple TV 4K along with other Apple TV models are now eligible for Rs 5000 cashback in a new offer announced by Citibank. The offer is valid on Citibank credit cards only and includes most Apple resellers in India. Resellers like Imagine, IWorld, Future World, etc are all participating in Citi Bank’s cashback.

Apple AirPods are currently retailing for Rs 12,900 and a cashback of Rs 5000 would mean the price comes to Rs 7,900, which is a good deal for the wireless earphones. The AirPods might have been mocked for their design, but these products have managed to win customers and have generally received positive reviews. Apple AirPods can connect automatically to a user’s iOS device, include Siri and come with their own recharging case. These can last for over 24 hours on one charge. Apple AirPods were launched in India at a price of Rs 15,400.

Apple TV products are also eligible for the Rs 5000 cashback from Citibank. The list includes Apple TV 32GB and 64GB, Apple TV 4K both 64 and 32GB version and Apple TV 4th generation with 32GB storage space. Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 17,430 for the 32GB version, which would bring the price down to Rs 12,430 for customers. The 64GB version of Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 19,480 and the cashback would mean an effective price of Rs 14,480.

According to CitiBank’s terms and conditions, this offer is valid only till 23:59 hours on January 28, 2018. The offer does not extend to Citibank Corporate Credit Cards. Also the deal will only be applicable on the first valid transaction per card during the offer period. So if you decide to buy two pairs of Apple AirPods on the same credit card, you will get only one cashback. Citibank’s terms and conditions say the offer is valid on both EMI & non-EMI transactions. The cashback is credited to the account within 90 days of the transaction being made.

