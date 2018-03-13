Apple AirPods 2 with noise cancelling tech in the works: Barclays

Apple is said to be working on the AirPods 2 with noise-cancellation capabilities. Apple is said to be working on the AirPods 2 with noise-cancellation capabilities.

The next-generation AirPods may come with noise-cancellation capabilities. A report from Barclays claims that Apple is busy working on the second-generation AirPods, which it plans to launch sometime in early 2019. The AirPods appear to be Apple’s most compelling offering under Tim Cook, the company’s present CEO.

The new AirPods are said to be better than the previous ones, which made their debut in 2016. As per claims made by analysts from Barclays, AirPods 2 is said to get noise-cancellation features and will be the highlight of the wireless earbuds. This will be made possible by tweaking the design of the AirPods, rather than active noise cancellation. Additionally, AirPods 2 will also get a new wireless chipset from Apple – the W2 chipset. If you recall, the original AirPods featured the W1 chipset, which was designed to improve audio performance and battery life over a wireless connection.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Apple is working on the improved version of AirPods. Bloomberg recently claimed that the second-generation AirPods will be water resistant and will feature a hands-free support for ‘Hey, Siri’.

Apple’s AirPods already dominate the wireless headphones market. Last year, the data from NPD reveal that AirPods account for 85 per cent of the wireless headphone and earbud market. According to KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple’s AirPods will likely remain one of the most popular accessories in 2018. In fact, Apple AirPods shipments will double this year to 26-28 million. The AirPods cost Rs 11,999 on Flipkart.

