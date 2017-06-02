Andy Rubin’s Essential looking to make Google Glass-like smart glasses, reveals patent

Andy Rubin, the father of Android, thinks he can make a better product than Google Glass. (Image credit: Patently Apple) Andy Rubin, the father of Android, thinks he can make a better product than Google Glass. (Image credit: Patently Apple)

Andy Rubin, the father of Android, thinks he can make a better product than Google Glass. Android co-founder’s new company Essential Inc may be looking to create a pair of smart glasses similar to Google Glass and Snapchat Spectacles.

An old patent filing, discovered by Patenty Apple shows a pair of eyeglasses, with camera and display builtin. The Essential Smart Glasses sports a camera under its ‘dual-mode’ display. Just like Glass Glass, the smart glasses allow users to capture photo and video with a built-in camera. The filing describes the smart glasses would be compatible with prescription lenses, photolenses and sunglass-lenses.

Essential is also working on to make augmented reality (AI) to its smart glasses. Essential notes that “Based on the environment that the user sees, and based on the direction of the user’s gaze, the processor can display an image to augment the environment around the user. For example, if the user is looking at a barcode of an item, the processor can display cheaper purchasing options of the same item.”

While Google Glass didn’t take off, Andy Rubin might have a better product to offer. In an interview with the Wired, Rubin mentioned that the failure of Google Glass was not due to the tech but because there wasn’t a market for such product. Obviously he did not admit he has been working on the smart glasses but this patent proves otherwise.

If that happens, it just shows how Rubin sees the future hardware that’s tightly connected and integrated to each other. The head of Essential, his later venture, promises to make cutting edge hardware and software. Rubin’s company recently unveiled a $699 Android smartphone called the Essential. The high-end smartphone is made out of titanium and ceramic, and features a magnetic modular connector on the back to support a range of attachments, including a 360-degree camera and a charging dock. Rubin also unveiled the intelligent assistant device – the Home. Essential Home is a voice-activated smart home device that rivals Amazon Echo and Google Home.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd