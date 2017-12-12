Amazon’s Alexa goes beyond Echo with new Harman Kardon Allure speaker

Harman Kardon Allure comes at Rs 22,490, exclusively available for Prime members on Amazon India starting December 12. Harman Kardon Allure comes at Rs 22,490, exclusively available for Prime members on Amazon India starting December 12.

Harman Kardon Allure speaker with Amazon’s Alexa voice-assistant has been announced in India. Notably, Alexa has remained exlcusive to Amazon speakers until now. Though Amazon announced partnerships with Lenovo and several car makers to bring Alexa to non-Amazon devices, this is the first time the voice-assistant is making its way into a speaker that isn’t Amazon’s.

In India, Amazon Alexa was launched with Echo smart speakers in October. Amazon Echo has been priced at Rs 9,999, the Echo Dot at Rs 4,499 and the Echo Plus at Rs 14,999.

Harman Kardon Allure comes at Rs 22,490, exclusively available for Prime members on Amazon India starting December 12. The speakers was first unveiled at IFA in Berlin in August. The device can be connected by dual-band Wi-Fi, and it comes with wireless Bluetooth streaming feature as well.

Harman Kardon Allure users can ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make purchases from Amazon India, and more. It comes with company’s far-field voice technology and built-in four microphones that allow the speaker to hear commands from a far distance. The 360-degree ambient lighting in the speaker react to the voice commands and move along with the rhythm of the music.

“We’re excited to launch this much sought-after product in India. Ever since its launch at IFA in August – we have seen tremendous interest and demand for the Harman Kardon Allure from our Indian customers” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio Division at Harman India.

Using Alexa, people can order food from Faasos, Box8, Freshmenu, Zomato or hear Tarla Dalaal recipes. It also works with services like Uber, Ola, Goibibo, Jet Airways. It can read news as well as sports, entertainment updates from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, ESPNCricinfo as well as Bollywood Hungam, Times of India, NDTV, ABP Live, AajTak, and Byju’s. For home services, the company has tied-up with UrbanClap and Housejoy, while users can control Smart Home systems from Syska, Phillips, and Silvan with their voice.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd