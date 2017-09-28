Amazon new Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Spot launched: All you need to know

Amazon continues to push its connected speaker range, which uses the cloud-based voice activated AI Alexa. Amazon continues to push its connected speaker range, which uses the cloud-based voice activated AI Alexa.

Amazon held a surprise event in Seattle on Wednesday, where it launched a slew of new Echo devices. The company also introduced a new Fire TV with 4K and HDR capabilities. The e-commerce giant continues to push its connected speaker range, which uses the cloud-based voice activated AI Alexa. At the moment, Amazon’s newly launched Echo speaker range and a 4K-enabled Fire TV will go on sale sometime later this year. Here’s everything Amazon launched at its special hardware event.

All-new Amazon Echo

The all-new Amazon Echo is smaller than the original Echo, which first made its debut in 2014. Amazon says the new Echo sports a compact design, meaning it fits perfectly into any room. Not only it gets improved sound, users can also choose the Echo in a variety of shells colours and finishes, including a walnut veneer and oak veneer. As Amazon mentioned in the press release, the new Echo uses the company’s proprietary far-field technology, which enhances noise cancellation. Plus, it features an auxiliary jack for external speakers. Amazon’s all-new Echo will start shipping from next month in the US. The new Echo is priced at $99 (or approx Rs 65,000). The intelligent speaker is now available for pre-order in the US.

Amazon Echo Plus

The Echo Plus essentially looks the same as the original Echo, but it comes with improved sound quality, as well as a built-in smart home hub to control compatible intelligent appliances such as smart lights, thermostats, locks, garage doors, sprinklers, and among others. The Echo Plus also gets enhanced 360-degree omni-directional audio, and Dolby processing feature. Like the new Echo, it also supports an auxiliary jack for external speakers. Amazon Echo Plus is priced at $149.9 (or approx Rs 9,846) and will start shipping from next month. Those who want the Echo Plus can pre-order the device from Amazon.

Amazon Echo Spot

Out of the three new Echo speakers, the Spot is the most unique one. This is a small device with a mashup of Echo Show and Echo Dot. With the Spot, you can make video calls, thanks to a 2.5-inch colour display and a built-in camera. You can watch Amazon Prime video, check Calendar, set an alarm, or set a photo background from Prime Photos. It can be connected to speaker via a 3.5mm headphone jack. Design-wise, Amazon Echo Spot looks like an expensive alarm clock. It is priced at $129.9 (or approx Rs 8533) and will be available in December.

Amazon Echo Connect

This new device from Amazon can turn any Echo speaker into a landline telephone. The Echo Connect is easy to set u, all you need to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and home phone jack or VoIP adapter, and use the Alexa app on your mobile phone to set up the speaker. The accessory is priced at $34.99 (or approx Rs 2298) and will be available later this year.

Amazon Echo Buttons

Amazon Echo Buttons that comes in a pack of two deliver new ways to play games with friends and family, like Buzzer Beater Basketball Trivia and Fourth Down Football Trivia. The Buttons are actually fun, and they even flash colours. As mentioned earlier, Amazon Echo Buttons will come in a two-pack, priced at $19.99 (or approx Rs 1313) and will arrive in time for the holidays in the US, UK, and Germany.

Amazon new Fire TV

The new Fire TV box is small in size than previous models, and it can even support a video in 4K and HDR. Plus, you can control the new Fire TV through your voice using an Echo device. Amazon Fire TV is priced at $69.99 (or approx Rs 4597 and will be available to buy later this year.

