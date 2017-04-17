Amazon Fire TV Stick to launch in India soon, will start at Rs 1,999 for Prime members: Report

Amazon Fire TV Stick coming to India soon. In this photo, the latest version of the Stick with Alexa Voice Control remote. Amazon Fire TV Stick coming to India soon. In this photo, the latest version of the Stick with Alexa Voice Control remote.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which is a TV streaming product, could launch in India this month at a starting price of Rs 1,999, according to a report on tech website TechPP. The report on TechPP also says the price will be higher for non-Prime consumers, around Rs 3,999. The report adds this launch has been due for sometime in India.

Interestingly Amazon has also sent out media invites to select members of the press, where its country head, and country devices head are expected to be present. Amazon India’s invite says Amit Agarwal, who is the Senior Vice President and Country Head will be present along with Rajiv Mehta, who is country manager for Amazon devices.

Amazon Fire TV stick is device that competes with Google’s Chromecast, Roku, and other streaming devices. Given that Amazon Prime video launched in India this year, the company’s will also introduce its streaming devices.

In the US, there’s also a version of the Fire TV Stick with the Alexa controlled remote, though it is unclear if this version will come to India. This USB stick can be plugged into the television, and users can flip through television channels and apps to stream content on their TV set. The second generation Amazon Fire TV Stick supports WiFi, 1080p streaming, and has a quad-core processor.

Amazon also has a Fire TV Box, though that is not coming to India yet. In India, Amazon Prime Video is included with the Amazon Prime subscription, which is currently priced at Rs 499 for the year, though the price is expected to go up to Rs 999.

Amazon Prime subscription gives users one month of free trial. The Prime Video subscription lets users stream the content on three different screens simultaneously with a single membership. Amazon Prime Video content can also be streamed in Ultra HD or 4K resolution for all Prime users. On the other hand, rival Netflix charges more for those who want access to 4K content, and the ability to play on more screens simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Video’s biggest advantage in India right now appears to be that it has a lot of regional content, including movies, and television shows, which are missing on rival Netflix. In the latter’s case, the content is geared around more of Netflix’s own original series and shows.

