Amazon Echo with touchscreen might launch today: Report

Amazon could launch its new Echo smart speaker later in the day. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Amazon will reveal a new Echo variant with a 7-inch touchscreen display with support for internet-based telephone and video calls. The report said that Amazon’s upcoming smart speaker, which is reportedly codenamed “Knight”, has been in beta testing for “months”.

This may be the company’s most expensive Echo device ever. The Wall Street Journal report said that the Alexa-powered smart speaker might be priced upwards of $200 ( or approx Rs. 12,932). Amazon is planning to ship the device in June, the report said.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of Amazon’s upcoming smart speaker will be its 7-inch touchscreen display, which will allow users to glance at information such as “ecommerce search results in a more digestible fashion”

Amazon’s new Echo smart speaker has been rumoured for quite sometime. Last week, the purported device popped up on Amazon’s servers. The low-resolution image of the device revealed a 7-inch touchscreen, front-facing camera and speakers below the display. Later, Venture Beat’s Evan Blass tweeted a high-resolution image of the speaker, confirming the existence of Amazon Echo “Knight” with a touchscreen display.

With its Echo range of devices, Amazon has positioned itself as the market leader in the smart speaker segment. The e-commerce giant has grabbed more than two-third market share for voice-controlled speakers, claims research firm eMarketer. The survey found Amazon’s Echo voice-controlled speakers held 70.6 per cent market share in the US, ahead of Alphabet’s Google Home that has a 23.8 per cent share.

Coincidentally, Apple is also planning to enter the voice-controlled speakers segment. According to reports, Apple’s Siri-powered speaker could be launched at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

