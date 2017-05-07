Amazon Echo ‘Knight’ leaked images confirm radical design changes, built-in touchscreen

Amazon’s new Echo device with a touchscreen has been rumoured for quite sometime. ( Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Amazon’s new Echo device with a touchscreen has been rumoured for quite sometime. ( Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Amazon is preparing to launch a new Alexa-powered device with a touchscreen and front-facing camera. A website named AFTVnews has posted a low-resolution image of the upcoming device reportedly taken from Amazon’s servers. Later, Venture Beat’s Evan Blass also tweeted a high-resolution image of the purported speaker, confirming that Amazon’s next-generation Echo will indeed have a touchscreen.

Based on the leaked images, the device appears to have a 7-inch touchscreen and speakers below the display. And there’s a front-facing camera, meaning it could include some of the same features on the Echo Look. It’s unclear if the device is running Amazon’s Fire OS, or a newly built operating system. There’s no other details along with the leaks, but previous reports have suggested that the new Echo device will come with a built-in touchscreen. Obviously, it will be powered by Amazon’s Alexa digital voice-assistant inside.

Amazon’s new Echo device with a touchscreen has been rumoured for quite sometime. Back in November last year, Bloomberg reported that Amazon could be developing a “premium” Echo-like speaker with a large screen. The report said that the device would cost most more than the top-end Amazon Echo. The Wall Street Journal last year reported that the touchscreen-enabled Amazon Echo would feature a 7-inch display, better speakers, and radically different design. CNET recently reported that the new Amazon Echo with a touchscreen would be launched later this month. The upcoming Amazon Echo is reportedly codenamed “Knight”.

Interestingly, Apple also plans to launch its own Siri-powered Echo competitor as soon as next month at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference. It’s being suggested that the device’s design will be heavily inspired by Apple’s Mac Pro, and the UE Boom’s mesh styling. In addition, the speaker will have multiple tweeters, a woofer and computing power comparable to an “iPhone 6 or 6s”. Apparently, Apple’s intelligent speaker could be a high-end device.

