Amazfit Bip with heart rate sensor, Always-on display launched in the US for $99.99

Xiaomi-owned Huami has launched a new smartwatch called Amazfit Bip, under its Amazfit brand. The Amazfit Bip is listed on the company’s website in the US for $99.99 (Rs 6,400 approx) in Onyx Black, Cinnabar Red, White Cloud and Kokoda Green colour options. It ships with a 20 mm standard width changeable watch band. The smartwatch weighs 31 gms. Amazfit Bip can be paired with a smartphone via the Mi Fit app, available for Apple iOS and Google Android.

Amazfit Bip comes with an Always-on display, IP68 rating, heart rate sensor, and more. Amazfit Bip gets a 1.28-inch Always-on reflective colour touch display with a 2.5D Corning gorilla glass coating for extra protection. The 190mAh Li-Polymer battery is said to offer over 30 days of life on a single charge. Amazfit Bip users can choose from different pre-installed apps to access local weather forecasts, alarms, timer, compass, daily status overview including heart rate and the sports tracking options on the display.

Amazfit Bip ships with 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking. It can track runs, cycling, etc, providing detailed stats. It takes advantage of GPS maps to track time, speed, pace, elevation, heart rate zone, and calories burned. Users can also view time, date, steps, weather, sports stats, and more on the display. It comes with PPG heart rate sensor.

Amazfit Bip gives users access to detailed sleep tracking data like duration, deep and light sleep along with awake times. Other features of the smartwatch include, GPS, barometer and geomagnetic sensor. People can receive emails, text messages, calls and app notifications from apps like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, WeChat, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, etc.

