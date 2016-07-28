Altec Lansing’s new range of headphones, speakers start at Rs 1,590

Altec Lansing range of audio devices are available on e-commerce portals including Amazon and Flipkart. Altec Lansing range of audio devices are available on e-commerce portals including Amazon and Flipkart.

Altec Lansing has launched a range of speakers and headphones starting at Rs 1,590. The IMW140 dual motion Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 3,290. The earphones include MZW100 Bluetooth Sport earphones, MZW300 Bluetooth headphones, Earc60 French Touch earphones and MZX147 in-ear earphones.

IMW 140 Dual Motion speaker

IMW 140 Dual Motion Speaker is a portable speaker which comes with a built-in microphone. The battery provides 6 hours of playback time. It is packed with features like onboard song navigation controls, a 33-feet Bluetooth range and integrated carry strap frees. The device is priced at Rs 3,290.

MZW100 Bluetooth Sport earphones

MZW100 Bluetooth Sport earphones are priced at Rs 3,090. The headphones are durable and lightweight. The headset is waterproof and comes with protection from rain and sweat. It provides up to 8 hours of battery life. It comes with a pouch, ear tips in various sizes and ear hooks. It features a flat cable design.

MZW300 Bluetooth headphones

Altec Lansing MZW300 headphones are equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers, microphone and song navigation/telephony buttons. It supports extended Bluetooth playback that allows up to 6 hours of wireless audio streaming. It is priced at Rs 4,390.

Earc60 French Touch earphones

Altec Lansing Earc60 earphones feature a ceramic and metal body design. They come in black and white colour variants. The earphones have gold accents and an in-built mic. The device is compatible with smartphones, tablets and all other devices that support 3.5mm jack. The earphones are priced at Rs 2,290.

MZX147 in-ear earphones

Altec Lansing MZX147 feature a full metal body design. They come with three pairs of silicone sleeves in three different sizes. The earphones come with an inline remote to adjust volume on the go. The cord length is140 cm. The device is priced at Rs 1,590.

