Akai 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV launched, starts at Rs 59,990

Akai has launched the 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in India. Akai has launched the 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in India.

Akai has launched the 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in India. Priced at Rs 59,990, the Smart LED TV operates on Android Oreo with in-built Akai App Store. It has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB ROM. The Akai 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes with a sleek design and an entertainment hub, where consumers will get unlimited access at the Akai App Store. The key features include in-built Wi-Fi that allow consumers to surf websites, watch various videos on demand, etc.

“With this launch we have now all the models starting from 24 inch to 50 inch. We have also tried to capture growing urban population through our offerings in smart range. This has made us ready for upcoming festival season where we expect good sales.”, Anurag Sharma, Director, Akai India said in a press statement.

“India has the world’s third largest television market. As per the global trends , consumers are moving more towards the large screen TVs and companies keep on upgrading technology along with that there has been visible change in purchasing power in India , with all these factors, consumers are able to change their TV sets every 4-5 years,” Sharma added.

The Akai 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV will also offer viewing experience through the class A+ Grade Panels. This 50-inch Smart LED TV comes with two USB ports, Turbo Sound and Wide Viewing Angle support.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd