Airtel Internet TV: Viewers can now watch online content with DTH channels

Airtel has announced the launch of its Internet TV, a hybrid set-top box (STB) powered by Android TV. With Airtel Internet TV, users will be able to watch online content on to their TV screen along with a bouquet of over 500 satellite TV channels. Airtel Internet TV lets users seamlessly switch between online and linear TV content via a single device. Users can download apps and play games on their TV as well.

“This latest innovation has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes and it bridges the gap between online and offline worlds to enable an end to end entertainment experience with the convenience of a single device,” Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director – DTH, Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Internet TV comes preloaded with apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies and more. Users can access Google Play Store via their TV set as well to download apps, games etc.

Airtel Internet TV has an inbuilt-Wi-Fi receiver and Bluetooth-based remote control. It comes integrated with Google voice search feature. Airtel Internet TV STB is 4K content ready and enables Live TV shows to be paused, recorded or rewind. Users can play content via USB, Bluetooth or cast content from their mobile phones, tablets and laptops on to the TV screen.

Airtel Internet TV will be available at Rs 4,999 with 3 month Digital TV subscription. Airtel has announced a limited period offer that will give customers one year subscription of Internet TV for Rs 7,999. Airtel Internet TV will be available exclusively on Amazon India as well as via Airtel Digital TV touch points such as retail stores, website and contact centers starting April 12.

Airtel is bundling offers for its home broadband customers, which will give Internet TV users up to 25GB additional data on their Airtel broadband account every month. Users need to register for myHOME on MyAirtel app to check for the offer.

