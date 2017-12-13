Airtel 4G Hotspot price in India slashed to Rs 999, coming soon on Amazon

Airtel 4G Hotspot can be bought offline via company’s retail stores across India. It will become available on Amazon soon. Airtel 4G Hotspot can be bought offline via company’s retail stores across India. It will become available on Amazon soon.

Airtel 4G Hotspot price in India has been slashed to Rs 999. The company has announced a permanent price-cut for the device, which was previously available for Rs 1,950. People can connect up to 10 devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc to create a Wi-Fi Hotspot. The battery is said to last up to 6 hours.

Airtel 4G Hotspot can be bought offline via company’s retail stores across India. It will become available on Amazon online. The price-cut is live on Airtel’s website. People need to get Airtel 4G SIM to activate services on their Airtel 4G Hotspot. The company has a host of prepaid and postpaid plans to choose from. In places where 4G network isn’t available, the Airtel 4G Hotspot automatically switches to 3G.

“At Airtel, our endeavour is to deliver great value to our customers backed by a superior network experience. Airtel 4G Hotspot delivers a superior multi-device online experience, wherever the customer may be, by leveraging Airtel’s pan-India high speed data network. What’s more, it now comes at a great price with some very affordable plans that offer large bundles of data,” Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

If we look at competition, Reliance Jio JioFi (M2S) is available at Rs 999 under company’s festive celebration offer. JioFi users can connect up to 32 devices simultaneously, though the company recommends to connect up to 10 devices only. With 2,300mAh battery, the device is said to provide five to six hours of usage. According to the company, the JioFi offers download speed up to 150Mbps and upload speed up to 50Mbps.

