Acer’s first Windows Mixed Reality headset launched in India

Acer has launched a Windows Mixed Reality (MR) headset in India. The headset incorporates the best of AR and VR in a single device. The announcement was made at the grand finale of the company’s Predator league event in Bangalore. The headset’s price has not been revealed, unfortunately.

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has become the first company to launch its Windows Mixed Reality (MR) headset in the Indian market. Other than Acer, a slew of PC makers including Dell, Asus, HP and Lenovo are already selling Windows Mixed Reality (MR) headsets in a number of markets including the US. All these headsets are designed to work with Windows 10-powered machines. With prices of Mixed Reality (MR) headsets starting at $299 (or approx Rs 19,280), Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality (MR) devices competes against VR headsets such as Oculus VR, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, among others.

Acer was one of the first companies to announce a Windows Mixed Reality (MR) headset, and it’s the basic most devices at $299 (or approx Rs 19,280) or $399 (or approx Rs 25,782) with a pair of wireless controllers. The Acer-made headset features two high-resolution LCD displays with 1440 x 1440 pixels, a display refresh rate of 90Hz, built-in audio and headphone jack, along with HDMI 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity.

Although Microsoft claims its Mixed Reality (MR) platform is a blend of physical and virtual worlds, but it feels a lot like VR for now. There’s no HoloLens-like Augmented reality (AR) technology here. At the moment, though, Microsoft’s Mixed Reality (MR) appears to be a marketing word to describe a VR headset.

