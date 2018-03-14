Acer Swift 5, weighing 970 grams, launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Acer Swift 5 runs Windows 10 Home, and is powered by 8th Gen Intel i5/i7 processors, with graphics support from Intel UHD Graphics 620. Acer Swift 5 runs Windows 10 Home, and is powered by 8th Gen Intel i5/i7 processors, with graphics support from Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Acer Swift 5, a laptop that weighs just 970 grams, has been launched in India. Priced at Rs 79,990, the Acer Swift 5 will be available at retail outlets, including Acer Exclusive stores across India. Acer Swift 5 gets a 14-inch FHD display with IPS-Pro technology. It is 14.9mm thick. The laptop has been designed with magnesium-lithium alloys for top and bottom cover, while the palm rest area sports a magnesium-aluminium alloy finish.

Acer Swift 5 runs Windows 10 Home, and is powered by 8th Gen Intel i5/i7 processors, with graphics support from Intel UHD Graphics 620. Acer Swift 5 comes with 8GB DDR3 RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is said to offer up to 8 hours of battery backup. Additionally, users can access Windows Hello for improved security, which powers its fingerprint sensor.

Acer Swift 5 ships with Cortana support and the device has received certification to run Skype for Business. The laptop takes advantage of Acer’s Colour Intelligence technology for improved display. It comes with the company’s True Harmony technology along with Dolby Audio Premium sound system.

Acer Swift 5 supports a USB 3.1 type-C port that can assist with data transfers, device charging and connections to an external display. Other connectivity options on Swift 5 include two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi through 802.11ac wireless antenna and 2×2 MIMO.

“This is another record breaker by being one of the lightest laptops in the world at an unbelievable 970gms. Cramming so much technology into such a light weight body showcases our engineering and design capabilities and we are sure Swift 5 appeals to a wide variety of people looking for a portable, light-weight powerhouse laptop,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd