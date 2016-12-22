Acer Spin 7: World’s thinnest convertible laptop now available in India at Rs 1,09,000

Acer Spin 7 measures just 10.98 mm thin and weighs just 1.2 kg. Acer Spin 7 measures just 10.98 mm thin and weighs just 1.2 kg.

Acer is the latest company to launch a new convertible laptop called Spin 7 in India. It is touted to be the world’s thinnest convertible notebook, and can be used a tablet and a laptop. The notebook was first announced at the IFA Berlin tradeshow back in September.

As far as specs are concerned, Acer Spin 7 appears to pack quite a punch. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company says that the display is powered by Acer’s Color Intelligence software that dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizing screen color and brightness without stressing the processor. Acer has also added a feature called “BlueLightShield”, which will help protect your eyes from harmful screen emissions.

Powered by the latest Windows 10 Pro, Acer Spin 7 features Intel’s Core i7 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SATA III SSD drive. Besides a 3.5mm headphone jack, the notebook will come with two USB Type-C ports, a back-lit keyboard, an HD camera, a wide glass touchpad, a memory card reader and fast wireless Wi-Fi. 802.11ac connectivity. In addition, Acer is promising a battery life of up to eight hours from the 4-cell 2770mAh battery onboard.

Also read: Asus Transformer Pro 3 review: Good enough to beat the Surface Pro 4?

While its design is something to praise about, its key selling point would be the fact that it measures 10.98mm and weighs 1.2kg. And let’s not forget that the Spin 7 is convertible; meaning that its display can be rotated up to 360 degrees in any direction.

Acer has upped the game in the premium laptop market, but is not the only company which has been trying to sell thinner and lighter laptops to consumers. Asus, Lenovo, Microsoft, Apple and HP are also focusing on this high growth thin-and-light notebook segment.

Priced at Rs 1,09,000, the Spin 7 will be made available across key retail stores in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd