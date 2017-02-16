Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop launched in India at Rs 42,999

Acer Spin 3 can be rotated into four different positions: Notebook, Tablet, Display, and Tent. Acer Spin 3 can be rotated into four different positions: Notebook, Tablet, Display, and Tent.

Acer has launched a new convertible laptop under its Spin series. With the Spin 3, Acer is trying to market the device as something that can be used for both work and play. Priced at Rs 42,999, the new Spin 3 laptop is now available in key retail stores in India. The Spin 3 was originally announced at IFA 2016.

The Spin line features laptops packing 360-hinges, and the Spin 3 is no different. As its name suggests, it can be rotated into four different positions: Notebook, Tablet, Display, and Tent. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD with Acer Color Intelligence display. The Acer Color Intelligence software adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time, optimising screen colour and brightness with less CPU loading while BlueLightShield that protects your eyes from harmful screen emissions.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Powered by Windows 10 operating system, the Spin 3 comes with the 6th generation Intel Core processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB HDD storage, 9 hours of battery back-up, Dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a wireless 802.11ac WiFi. The notebook is also equipped with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology.

Also read: Patent reveals Intel working on a curved 2-in-1 laptop

The Spin 3 gets a large trackpad that ensures an easy and comfortable navigation. It also comes with a backlit ergonomic keyboard with a 1.6 mm keystroke provides comfortable typing experience to users. The notebook also comes with an HD camera with HDR (High Dynamic Range).

“The ultraportable Acer Spin 3, is an ultimate device for anything from spreadsheets to games, video and entertainment. We are confident that the Acer Spin 3 will amaze the users with its blazing battery, multi-mode usage and powerful performance,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, in a statement.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd